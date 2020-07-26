Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sesen Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SESN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

SESN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 2,682,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,482. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $109.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

