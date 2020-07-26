SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 268,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Paypal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paypal by 59.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 150.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $172.56. 6,234,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,658,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

