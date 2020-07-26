SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,216 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,135,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

