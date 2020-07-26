SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 112,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,835,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

