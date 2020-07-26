SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 185 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,575. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.