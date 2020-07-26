SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 364 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,169,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,500. The stock has a market cap of $633.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average is $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

