Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 545,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,457. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

