SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Achieves $735,017.19

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $735,017.19 and approximately $59.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,882.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.46 or 0.03141593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.69 or 0.02496277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00486080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00779285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00660503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014234 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

