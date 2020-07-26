Shift Price Reaches $0.0966 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 233.4% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $26,498.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars.

