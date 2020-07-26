Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.22.

Shotspotter stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.59. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 695.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

