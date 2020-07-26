Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $6.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,196,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093,820. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 907,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 738,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sirius XM by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.