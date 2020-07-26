Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.51-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $809.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

