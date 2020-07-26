Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,733,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Snap by 61,035.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 8,192.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 22,257,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,434,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

