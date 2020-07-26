Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.55.

SNAP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

