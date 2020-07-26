Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Snap stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

