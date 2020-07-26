Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $119,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock valued at $155,652,902 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after buying an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Snap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,491,000 after buying an additional 1,181,488 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $105,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

