Social Send Price Tops $0.0053 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $286,659.87 and $6.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022626 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004474 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000718 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003076 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

