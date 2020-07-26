Software AG (ETR:SOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.35 ($38.59).

SOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Software alerts:

Shares of SOW traded down €0.96 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.64 ($44.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 12-month high of €41.54 ($46.67). The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is €36.07 and its 200 day moving average is €32.09.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.