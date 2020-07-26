SolarCoin Market Cap Hits $638,496.50 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $638,496.50 and $312.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00486185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000886 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,042,721 coins and its circulating supply is 60,385,373 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

