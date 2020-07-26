Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SLRK opened at $9.63 on Friday. Solera National Bancorp has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

