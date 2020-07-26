SongCoin Price Tops $0.0002 (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SongCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, SongCoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,442.86 and $98.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00485267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000846 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org . SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

