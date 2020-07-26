SONO (SONO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $1,652.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00758299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.01592144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00151031 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00148697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,941.85 or 1.00343669 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

