Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives $49.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 14,881,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,888,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

