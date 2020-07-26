Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Up 10.1% This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.05253763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

