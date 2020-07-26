Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $30,433.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007144 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016653 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023879 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.01793491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.