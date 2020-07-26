Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,178. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

