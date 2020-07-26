StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $787,659.63 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00010998 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $787,659.63 and $729.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,669,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,030 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

