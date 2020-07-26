Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,754. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

