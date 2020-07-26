STPT (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.03 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One STPT token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market cap of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official website is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

