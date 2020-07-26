Streamr DATAcoin Achieves Market Cap of $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, IDEX, Mercatox and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BitForex, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

