Super Zero (SERO) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

