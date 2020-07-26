SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

SWGAY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 14,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,174. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

