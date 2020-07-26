SwftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $6.82 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.05236777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031225 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

