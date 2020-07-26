Swing Price Up 55.4% Over Last Week (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market capitalization of $220,755.32 and $427.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,703,086 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

