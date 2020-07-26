Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $20.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of SYF opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $424,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

