T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

TROW traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.97. The company had a trading volume of 999,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

