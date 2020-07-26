TaaS Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00009879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded up 153.8% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $3,422.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.05237645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00057287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015258 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.