Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $99.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,891. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,308 shares of company stock worth $11,403,000. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,256.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 68,716 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.