Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.35. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.34.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

