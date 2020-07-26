Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,114. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.33.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.