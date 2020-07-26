the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for the Rubicon Project’s earnings. the Rubicon Project posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow the Rubicon Project.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.22 million. the Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,750. The company has a market capitalization of $639.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.61. the Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

