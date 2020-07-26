THEKEY Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,454.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and Coinrail. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $33,454.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000575 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LBank, Coinrail, LATOKEN and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

