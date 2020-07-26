Thore Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $137,420.42 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 200.3% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $137,420.42 and $54,147.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00484978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

