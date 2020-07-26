Thrive Token (THRT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $138,570.66 and approximately $281.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028671 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.87 or 0.05257131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00057476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

