TigerCash Price Down 1.9% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $343,039.24 and approximately $2.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.01791932 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

