Titan Coin (TTN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,987.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $180,987.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 729.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 909,981,765 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.