Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.36.
Shares of TSCO opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.