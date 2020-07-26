Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of TSCO opened at $146.53 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

