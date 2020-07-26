TransferCoin (TX) Market Cap Hits $51,727.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,727.00 and $260.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00015641 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

