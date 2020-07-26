TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.