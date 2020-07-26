TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TPH. B. Riley increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,262,000.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 3,128,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.